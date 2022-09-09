iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) is Hancock Whitney Investment Services Inc.’s 4th Largest Position

Hancock Whitney Investment Services Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 14.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 156,498 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 27,231 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF makes up about 6.6% of Hancock Whitney Investment Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Hancock Whitney Investment Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $11,518,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFA. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 40.8% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 483,594 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,049,000 after purchasing an additional 140,215 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $942,000. CFO4Life Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $365,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $111,000. Finally, Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $16,457,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $1.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $62.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 491,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,330,012. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $63.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.25. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $59.54 and a fifty-two week high of $82.05.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

