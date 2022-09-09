iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG) Shares Sold by Equitable Holdings Inc.

Equitable Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,133,643 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,600 shares during the quarter. iShares Morningstar Growth ETF makes up about 3.3% of Equitable Holdings Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Equitable Holdings Inc. owned 10.41% of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF worth $203,686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $56,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 184.8% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $103,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 44.1% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $180,000.

Get iShares Morningstar Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Morningstar Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA ILCG traded up $0.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $55.20. 300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 102,312. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.51. iShares Morningstar Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $47.78 and a twelve month high of $73.77.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.