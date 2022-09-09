iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET) Shares Sold by Oxford Financial Group Ltd.

Oxford Financial Group Ltd. trimmed its position in iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 138,346 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,780 shares during the quarter. iShares Global REIT ETF comprises 0.5% of Oxford Financial Group Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. owned 0.12% of iShares Global REIT ETF worth $4,041,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Global REIT ETF by 41.3% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in iShares Global REIT ETF by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Global REIT ETF by 4,885.1% during the 1st quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 2,296 shares during the period. Options Solutions LLC acquired a new position in iShares Global REIT ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, MAI Capital Management acquired a new position in iShares Global REIT ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $218,000.

iShares Global REIT ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA REET traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $24.69. 321,778 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 781,711. iShares Global REIT ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.18 and a fifty-two week high of $30.78. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.46.

