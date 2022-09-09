iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) Shares Sold by McGowan Group Asset Management Inc.

McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Get Rating) by 38.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,007 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,552 shares during the quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the 4th quarter worth $674,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the 4th quarter worth $94,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 68,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,472,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,540,000. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $86,000.

Get iShares Global Clean Energy ETF alerts:

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

ICLN stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $22.82. The stock had a trading volume of 137,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,727,090. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.34. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 1-year low of $16.34 and a 1-year high of $25.80.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Profile

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Clean Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.