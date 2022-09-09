iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) Shares Acquired by Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC

Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,566 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 929 shares during the quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ESGD. Bailard Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 35.8% in the first quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 3,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 928 shares in the last quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 14.4% during the first quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 30,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,227,000 after purchasing an additional 3,808 shares during the last quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC now owns 68,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,432,000 after purchasing an additional 7,675 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 7,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Point Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $235,000.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

ESGD stock opened at $61.25 on Friday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $59.91 and a one year high of $82.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $63.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.54.

