Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 142,832 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 66% from the previous session’s volume of 420,133 shares.The stock last traded at $44.52 and had previously closed at $47.06.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.00.
Iridium Communications Stock Performance
The business’s 50 day moving average price is $42.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 3.23.
Insider Transactions at Iridium Communications
In other Iridium Communications news, insider Kathleen A. Morgan sold 3,000 shares of Iridium Communications stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $132,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 49,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,173,556. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Kathleen A. Morgan sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $132,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 49,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,173,556. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Barry West sold 3,002 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.03, for a total value of $132,178.06. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 44,423 shares in the company, valued at $1,955,944.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 57,301 shares of company stock worth $2,590,933. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Trading of Iridium Communications
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IRDM. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,735 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,828 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $860,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Iridium Communications by 63.9% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 106,113 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,381,000 after buying an additional 41,389 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 52.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 355,415 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,675,000 after acquiring an additional 121,637 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Iridium Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.
About Iridium Communications
Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and products to businesses, the United States and international governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.
