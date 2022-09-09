Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 142,832 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 66% from the previous session’s volume of 420,133 shares.The stock last traded at $44.52 and had previously closed at $47.06.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.00.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $42.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 3.23.

Iridium Communications ( NASDAQ:IRDM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $174.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.46 million. Iridium Communications had a negative return on equity of 0.05% and a negative net margin of 0.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Iridium Communications Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Iridium Communications news, insider Kathleen A. Morgan sold 3,000 shares of Iridium Communications stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $132,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 49,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,173,556. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Kathleen A. Morgan sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $132,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 49,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,173,556. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Barry West sold 3,002 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.03, for a total value of $132,178.06. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 44,423 shares in the company, valued at $1,955,944.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 57,301 shares of company stock worth $2,590,933. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IRDM. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,735 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,828 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $860,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Iridium Communications by 63.9% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 106,113 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,381,000 after buying an additional 41,389 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 52.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 355,415 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,675,000 after acquiring an additional 121,637 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Iridium Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and products to businesses, the United States and international governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

