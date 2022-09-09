Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG) Holdings Boosted by Charter Research & Investment Group Inc.

Charter Research & Investment Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG – Get Rating) by 14.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,175 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Charter Research & Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RPG. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 175.1% during the 1st quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. now owns 83,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,419,000 after acquiring an additional 53,400 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC now owns 235,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,209,000 after purchasing an additional 23,977 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 540.3% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 24,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,177,000 after purchasing an additional 20,721 shares during the last quarter. IMC Chicago LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $3,557,000. Finally, Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 119.8% in the 1st quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,864,000 after purchasing an additional 8,492 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF Stock Up 1.8 %

RPG stock opened at $163.51 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $141.18 and a 1 year high of $223.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $161.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $164.78.

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P 500 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.