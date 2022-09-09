Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Stake Lowered by Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC

Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 21,055 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 482 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for 4.9% of Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $7,633,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 159,140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $63,314,000 after purchasing an additional 7,211 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $1,492,000. Glenview Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 5,887 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387 shares during the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 2,337 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $930,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank now owns 1,940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $772,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 41.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Invesco QQQ Trust Price Performance

Invesco QQQ Trust stock opened at $300.52 on Friday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a fifty-two week low of $269.28 and a fifty-two week high of $408.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $306.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $315.73.

Invesco QQQ Trust Increases Dividend

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $0.527 per share. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%.

(Get Rating)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.