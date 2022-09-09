Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NYSEARCA:IBBQ) Trading 2.7% Higher

Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NYSEARCA:IBBQ – Get Rating) traded up 2.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $19.68 and last traded at $19.64. 3,128 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 19,862 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.13.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.62.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 328,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,177,000 after purchasing an additional 14,600 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,940,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 259.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares in the last quarter.

