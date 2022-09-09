Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF (NYSEARCA:PEJ) Shares Sold by Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC

Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF (NYSEARCA:PEJ – Get Rating) by 29.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,298 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,657 shares during the period. Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF were worth $649,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEJ. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 36.1% during the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 3,981,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056,002 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $39,184,000. Barings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF in the first quarter worth about $18,243,000. 360 Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF in the first quarter worth about $6,769,000. Finally, SFI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $5,600,000.

Shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF stock opened at $38.97 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.90. Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.22 and a fifty-two week high of $53.56.

Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by thoroughly evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

