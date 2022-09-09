Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Purchased by USS Investment Management Ltd

USS Investment Management Ltd boosted its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,840 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,163 shares during the period. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Intuit were worth $35,492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in Intuit in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Intuit in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Intuit in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new position in Intuit in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in Intuit in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. 83.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on INTU. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Intuit from $500.00 to $553.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Intuit in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $538.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Intuit from $525.00 to $560.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Intuit from $650.00 to $530.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Intuit from $465.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $570.61.

Insider Activity

Intuit Stock Up 1.5 %

In other news, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 22,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $463.21, for a total transaction of $10,306,422.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 60,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,888,947.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 22,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $463.21, for a total transaction of $10,306,422.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 60,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,888,947.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.39, for a total transaction of $3,923,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,268,263.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,902 shares of company stock worth $16,251,640. 3.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTU traded up $6.53 during trading on Friday, reaching $445.57. 19,754 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,497,087. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $436.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $432.48. The firm has a market cap of $125.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.19. Intuit Inc. has a 1-year low of $339.36 and a 1-year high of $716.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.12. Intuit had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 16.47%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 8.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. This is a positive change from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.52%.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

