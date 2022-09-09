Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Bought by Geller Advisors LLC

Geller Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 16.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 850 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Geller Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $409,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Intuit in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new stake in Intuit during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit during the first quarter worth about $29,000. 83.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on INTU shares. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Intuit from $500.00 to $553.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Intuit from $525.00 to $560.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Intuit from $465.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Intuit from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Intuit in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $570.61.

In related news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.39, for a total transaction of $3,923,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,268,263.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 22,250 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $463.21, for a total value of $10,306,422.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,888,947.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.39, for a total transaction of $3,923,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,268,263.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,902 shares of company stock valued at $16,251,640. 3.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:INTU traded up $6.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $445.75. The company had a trading volume of 12,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,497,087. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.94, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.19. Intuit Inc. has a 1 year low of $339.36 and a 1 year high of $716.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $436.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $432.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.12. Intuit had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 16.47%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 8.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 10th will be issued a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This is a boost from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.52%.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

