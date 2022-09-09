Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.25-$3.25 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.18. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.00 billion-$1.00 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $998.18 million.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on IPAR. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Inter Parfums from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Inter Parfums in a report on Friday. They issued an overweight rating and a $102.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Inter Parfums from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Inter Parfums from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $105.00.

Shares of IPAR stock traded up $3.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $81.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,842. Inter Parfums has a 1-year low of $64.52 and a 1-year high of $108.35. The company has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $79.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.56.

Inter Parfums ( NASDAQ:IPAR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.10). Inter Parfums had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 13.43%. The business had revenue of $244.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Inter Parfums will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Inter Parfums’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.10%.

In related news, CFO Russell Greenberg sold 9,016 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.25, for a total transaction of $732,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $609,375. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Inter Parfums news, CFO Russell Greenberg sold 9,016 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.25, for a total transaction of $732,550.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $609,375. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Veronique Gabai-Pinsky sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.42, for a total transaction of $164,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 44.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IPAR. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Inter Parfums by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 53,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,899,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Inter Parfums in the second quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 43.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 41,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,048,000 after purchasing an additional 12,703 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 7.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Inter Parfums in the second quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Institutional investors own 55.58% of the company’s stock.

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. It offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade, Lily Aldridge, Lanvin, Moncler, Montblanc, Rochas, S.T.

