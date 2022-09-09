Intelligent Living Application Group (NASDAQ:ILAG) Shares Up 0.5%

Intelligent Living Application Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ILAG – Get Rating) shot up 0.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $2.07 and last traded at $2.03. 320,026 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 11,311,485 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.02.
Intelligent Living Application Group Inc manufactures and sells mechanical locksets to customers in the United States, Canada, Australia, and China markets. The company offers its products for main entrances and gates, and indoor uses. Intelligent Living Application Group Inc was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Kwai Chung, Hong Kong.
