Integral Diagnostics Limited (ASX:IDX) Insider Acquires A$19,780.75 in Stock

Integral Diagnostics Limited (ASX:IDX – Get Rating) insider Jacqueline Milne acquired 7,193 shares of Integral Diagnostics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$2.75 ($1.92) per share, with a total value of A$19,780.75 ($13,832.69).

Jacqueline Milne also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Integral Diagnostics alerts:

On Tuesday, August 30th, Jacqueline Milne acquired 5,300 shares of Integral Diagnostics stock. The shares were bought at an average price of A$2.80 ($1.96) per share, for a total transaction of A$14,840.00 ($10,377.62).

Integral Diagnostics Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.20, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.93.

Integral Diagnostics Cuts Dividend

About Integral Diagnostics

The firm also recently announced a Final dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a yield of 1.01%. Integral Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is 85.71%.

(Get Rating)

Integral Diagnostics Limited, a healthcare services company, provides diagnostic imaging services to general practitioners, medical specialists, and allied health professionals and their patients in Australia and New Zealand. The company provides its services through 67 radiology clinics. Integral Diagnostics Limited was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Melbourne, Australia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Integral Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integral Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.