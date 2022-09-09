Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.12-$3.20 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.24. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.55 billion-$1.57 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.57 billion. Integra LifeSciences also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.69-$0.73 EPS.

Integra LifeSciences Stock Performance

NASDAQ:IART traded up $1.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $49.59. 374,206 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 468,871. Integra LifeSciences has a one year low of $46.46 and a one year high of $74.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of 25.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 3.85.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IART has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Integra LifeSciences from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $70.00 to $56.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $59.00 to $58.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Integra LifeSciences has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $65.43.

Insider Activity at Integra LifeSciences

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, EVP Lisa Evoli sold 900 shares of Integra LifeSciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.93, for a total transaction of $50,337.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,113,622.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, EVP Lisa Evoli sold 900 shares of Integra LifeSciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.93, for a total transaction of $50,337.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,113,622.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Raymond G. Murphy sold 8,000 shares of Integra LifeSciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.78, for a total transaction of $446,240.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 40,825 shares in the company, valued at $2,277,218.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 10,502 shares of company stock valued at $586,404. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IART. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 40,457 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $2,600,000 after purchasing an additional 7,971 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 47,096 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $3,026,000 after purchasing an additional 11,796 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 26,696 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,715,000 after purchasing an additional 2,546 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 40,012 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $2,643,000 after purchasing an additional 2,969 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 40,207 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $2,584,000 after purchasing an additional 2,466 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.33% of the company’s stock.

About Integra LifeSciences

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, and general surgery. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical and Tissue Technologies. The company offers neurosurgery and neuro critical care products, including tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and surgical headlamps and instrumentation, as well as asset management software and support, and after-market services.

