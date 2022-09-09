Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) Updates Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.05–$0.03 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -$0.06. The company issued revenue guidance of $76.00 million-$77.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $73.36 million. Intapp also updated its FY 2023 guidance to -$0.12–$0.08 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Intapp from $35.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Intapp from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Intapp from $45.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Intapp from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Intapp from $26.00 to $20.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intapp currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $26.50.

Intapp Trading Up 3.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:INTA traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.45. The stock had a trading volume of 1,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,982. Intapp has a 1 year low of $13.52 and a 1 year high of $39.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.32. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -9.73 and a beta of 1.25.

Institutional Trading of Intapp

Intapp ( NASDAQ:INTA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.04. Intapp had a negative net margin of 36.64% and a negative return on equity of 32.38%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.39) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Intapp will post -1.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of INTA. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Intapp by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Intapp by 23.7% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 1,317 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Intapp by 1.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 121,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,782,000 after buying an additional 2,080 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Intapp by 7.8% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 28,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Intapp by 22.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 2,132 shares during the last quarter. 82.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intapp Company Profile

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; and OnePlace, a solution to manage various aspects of professional services firms' client and engagement lifecycle.

