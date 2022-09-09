InsurAce (INSUR) Market Cap Achieves $5.07 Million

InsurAce (INSUR) traded 30.8% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 9th. One InsurAce coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000537 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, InsurAce has traded 27.8% higher against the US dollar. InsurAce has a total market capitalization of $5.07 million and approximately $1.01 million worth of InsurAce was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

InsurAce Coin Profile

InsurAce (INSUR) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 4th, 2021. InsurAce’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 44,891,926 coins. InsurAce’s official Twitter account is @insur_ace. The official website for InsurAce is landing.insurace.io.

InsurAce Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “InsurAce is a decentralized insurance protocol, aiming to provide reliable, robust, and carefree DeFi insurance services to DeFi users, with a low premium and sustainable investment returns.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as InsurAce directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire InsurAce should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase InsurAce using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

