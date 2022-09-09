Instadapp Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $14.17 Million (INST)

Instadapp (INST) traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 9th. One Instadapp coin can now be purchased for $0.79 or 0.00003720 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Instadapp has traded up 20.8% against the U.S. dollar. Instadapp has a total market capitalization of $14.17 million and approximately $61,119.00 worth of Instadapp was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004713 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004711 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.76 or 0.00036582 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004188 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0409 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004709 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21,223.18 or 0.99998514 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002409 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.70 or 0.00036288 BTC.

Instadapp (CRYPTO:INST) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It launched on April 6th, 2021. Instadapp’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,946,349 coins. The official website for Instadapp is instadapp.io. Instadapp’s official Twitter account is @instadapp.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Instadapp platform is a full-feature platform for both users and developers to leverage the full potential of DeFi. The Instadapp protocol ('DSL') acts as the middleware that aggregates multiple DeFi protocols into one upgradable smart contract layer. This structure allows Instadapp to access the full potential of Decentralized Finance.”

