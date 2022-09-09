Insider Selling: Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) CEO Sells 6,250 Shares of Stock

Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) CEO Rami Rahim sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.77, for a total value of $173,562.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 832,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,118,108.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Rami Rahim also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 8th, Rami Rahim sold 6,250 shares of Juniper Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.56, for a total value of $178,500.00.

On Wednesday, August 3rd, Rami Rahim sold 6,250 shares of Juniper Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.03, for a total value of $175,187.50.

On Monday, August 1st, Rami Rahim sold 6,250 shares of Juniper Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total value of $175,062.50.

On Wednesday, June 15th, Rami Rahim sold 5,555 shares of Juniper Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.54, for a total value of $158,539.70.

On Monday, June 13th, Rami Rahim sold 5,555 shares of Juniper Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.15, for a total value of $156,373.25.

Juniper Networks Price Performance

Shares of Juniper Networks stock traded up $0.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $29.00. The stock had a trading volume of 31,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,155,308. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $9.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.11, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.13. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.20 and a fifty-two week high of $38.14.

Juniper Networks Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Juniper Networks

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio is 70.59%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 72.8% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 700 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 250.0% during the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 700 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. City State Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks during the second quarter valued at $36,000. 91.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on JNPR shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Juniper Networks to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Juniper Networks from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Juniper Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Juniper Networks from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Juniper Networks from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.41.

About Juniper Networks

(Get Rating)

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

Featured Stories

