Insider Selling: Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) CFO Sells 80,000 Shares of Stock

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) CFO James W. Woodall sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.07, for a total transaction of $7,205,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 131,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,853,031.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE FIS traded up $1.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $91.48. 4,127,731 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,732,644. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $96.46 and a 200 day moving average of $97.36. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.00 and a 1 year high of $127.99. The stock has a market cap of $55.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 5.88%. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.61 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Fidelity National Information Services Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 136.23%.

Several research firms have issued reports on FIS. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $176.00 to $160.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $145.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.33.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fidelity National Information Services

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dodge & Cox acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the second quarter valued at $572,490,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $562,481,000. Steadfast Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 11,686.3% in the 1st quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 4,055,900 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $407,293,000 after purchasing an additional 4,021,488 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 34,213,281 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,734,671,000 after purchasing an additional 3,742,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 24,642,600 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,474,610,000 after acquiring an additional 3,075,338 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

