Insider Selling: Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO) COO Sells 8,769 Shares of Stock

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Rating) COO Yat Tung Lam sold 8,769 shares of Credo Technology Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.93, for a total value of $113,383.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,340,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,187,738.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Credo Technology Group Trading Down 1.5 %

NASDAQ:CRDO traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.57. The company had a trading volume of 39,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,614,962. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.95. Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd has a 12-month low of $8.61 and a 12-month high of $18.00.

Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. The company had revenue of $46.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.70 million. The company’s revenue was up 333.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Credo Technology Group

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRDO. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Credo Technology Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $19,383,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Credo Technology Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,129,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Credo Technology Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Credo Technology Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,240,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Credo Technology Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,285,000. 22.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CRDO shares. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Credo Technology Group from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Credo Technology Group from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on Credo Technology Group from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Credo Technology Group Company Profile



Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Mexico, Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include integrated circuits, active electrical cables, and SerDes chiplets that are based on its serializer/deserializer and digital signal processor technologies.

