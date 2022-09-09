Insider Selling: Bird Global Inc (NYSE:BRDS) CFO Sells 200,365 Shares of Stock

Bird Global Inc (NYSE:BRDS – Get Rating) CFO Yibo Ling sold 200,365 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.43, for a total value of $86,156.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,568,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,104,605.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of BRDS traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.47. 33,181 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,149,347. Bird Global Inc has a 12-month low of $0.40 and a 12-month high of $9.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.34.

Bird Global (NYSE:BRDS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.22). Equities research analysts forecast that Bird Global Inc will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRDS. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bird Global in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Bird Global by 332.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 64,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 49,466 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bird Global in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Bird Global in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bird Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. 55.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BRDS shares. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Bird Global to $5.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Bird Global from $6.00 to $0.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 18th.

Bird Global, Inc, a micro mobility company, engages in delivering electric transportation solutions for short distances. The company’s transportation solutions include e-scooters and e-bikes. It offers a fleet of shared electric vehicles to riders through bird.co, as well as sells products through retailers and distributors.

