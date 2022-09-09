Insider Buying: Domain Holdings Australia Limited (ASX:DHG) Insider Purchases 31,105 Shares of Stock

Domain Holdings Australia Limited (ASX:DHG – Get Rating) insider Nicholas (Nick) Falloon acquired 31,105 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$3.20 ($2.24) per share, for a total transaction of A$99,536.00 ($69,605.59).
Nicholas (Nick) Falloon also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, June 22nd, Nicholas (Nick) Falloon acquired 582,672 shares of Domain Holdings Australia stock. The shares were bought at an average price of A$2.61 ($1.82) per share, for a total transaction of A$1,520,191.25 ($1,063,070.80).
The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.92.
Domain Holdings Australia Limited engages in the real estate media and technology services business in Australia. The company operates through Core Digital, Consumer Solutions, and Print segments. It offers residential, commercial, and rural property marketing services through its listings portals on desktop and mobile, as well as through social media and print magazines.
