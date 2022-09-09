Inland Homes (LON:INL) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $39.79

Inland Homes plc (LON:INL – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 39.79 ($0.48) and traded as low as GBX 18.08 ($0.22). Inland Homes shares last traded at GBX 19.38 ($0.23), with a volume of 2,315,946 shares trading hands.

The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 31.61 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 39.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.34. The company has a market cap of £52.63 million and a P/E ratio of 683.33.

Inland Homes plc operates as a real estate development company in the United Kingdom. It develops brownfield projects. It operates through Land Sales, Asset Management Fees, Contract Income, House Building, Rental Income, Investment Properties, and Central Support segments. The company is also involved in the provision of finance and letting or operating of real estate properties.

