Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.90-$7.45 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $7.14. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

INGR stock opened at $85.12 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 0.76. Ingredion has a twelve month low of $81.25 and a twelve month high of $101.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.79.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.18. Ingredion had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 14.53%. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.05 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ingredion will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Ingredion from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, May 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $107.00.

In other news, VP Valdirene Bastos-Evans sold 1,958 shares of Ingredion stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.52, for a total value of $167,448.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $630,710. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Ingredion by 2.4% during the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 6,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in Ingredion by 7.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Ingredion by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 24,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,173,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Ingredion by 1.2% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 29,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,612,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Ingredion by 68.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 921 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.44% of the company’s stock.

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. It operates through four segments: North America; South America; Asia-Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa. The company offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, and glucose syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, biomaterials, and nutrition ingredients.

