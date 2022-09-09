Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ:IEA) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. (NASDAQ:IEA – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 58,349 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 709,105 shares.The stock last traded at $14.36 and had previously closed at $14.29.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on IEA shares. Sidoti cut shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. DA Davidson cut shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Guggenheim cut shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th.

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Trading Up 0.8 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.62. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.07.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives ( NASDAQ:IEA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.05. Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives had a negative net margin of 3.42% and a negative return on equity of 387.42%. The business had revenue of $680.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $500.30 million. As a group, analysts expect that Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives by 61.2% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 4,175 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives in the fourth quarter valued at $1,488,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives in the fourth quarter valued at $465,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives in the fourth quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives by 217.2% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 83,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,000 after purchasing an additional 56,900 shares in the last quarter. 85.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Company Profile

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified infrastructure construction company in the United States. The company engages in providing engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) services for the renewable energy, traditional power, and civil infrastructure industries.

