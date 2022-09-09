Infinya (OTCMKTS:HAIPF) Reaches New 1-Year High at $101.24

Infinya Ltd (OTCMKTS:HAIPF – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $101.24 and last traded at $101.24, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $101.24.
Infinya Stock Performance
The business’s fifty day moving average price is $90.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.75.
Infinya Company Profile
Infinya Ltd, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells writing and printing paper, packaging paper, cardboard and corrugated boards, and recycled paper products in Israel and internationally. The company provides collection, processing, and recycling services for wastepaper, cardboard and plastic waste, and other recyclable materials; and offers cardboard packaging solutions for the agriculture, beverages, display stands, food, cosmetics, pharmaceutics, high-tech automation industries, and plastic products.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Infinya (HAIPF)
- Does Enphase Energy Have the Juice to Keep Powering Higher?
- The One Hydrogen Fuel Cell Stock To Rule Them All
- These Two Undervalued Stocks Are Ready To Rocket Higher
- GameStop Stock Just Flashed A Buy Signal
- Are Hidden Gems Lurking Among Chemical & Fertilizer Stocks?
Receive News & Ratings for Infinya Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infinya and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.