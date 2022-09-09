Indra Sistemas (OTCMKTS:ISMAY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $3.65

Indra Sistemas, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ISMAY – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $3.65 and last traded at $3.65, with a volume of 213 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.70.

ISMAY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Indra Sistemas from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Cheuvreux lowered shares of Indra Sistemas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Indra Sistemas from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a €7.50 ($7.65) price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Oddo Bhf lowered shares of Indra Sistemas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.80.

The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.89.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th were given a dividend of $0.0565 per share. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 8th. Indra Sistemas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.42%.

Indra Sistemas, SA operates as a technology and consulting company worldwide. It designs, develops, produces, integrates, operates, maintains, repairs, and markets systems, solutions, and services based on the use of information technologies, electronics, and communication; and for surveillance and security control of facilities.

