Imperial Oil (NYSE:IMO) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Imperial Oil Limited (NYSE:IMO – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 30,434 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 455,942 shares.The stock last traded at $47.17 and had previously closed at $48.11.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Imperial Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Imperial Oil in a research report on Thursday, August 11th.
Imperial Oil Stock Up 1.3 %
The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.86 and its 200-day moving average is $48.04. The company has a market cap of $29.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.45.
Imperial Oil Company Profile
Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores for, and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2021, this segment had 386 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Imperial Oil (IMO)
- Oil and Gas Stocks: A Safe Way to Invest in Renewable Energy
- Are These Green Energy Companies Right For Your Portfolio?
- When Will the Hangover Finally Be Over for Seagate Technology?
- Does Enphase Energy Have the Juice to Keep Powering Higher?
- The One Hydrogen Fuel Cell Stock To Rule Them All
Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.