Imperial Oil (NYSE:IMO) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Imperial Oil Limited (NYSE:IMO – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 30,434 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 455,942 shares.The stock last traded at $47.17 and had previously closed at $48.11.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Imperial Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Imperial Oil in a research report on Thursday, August 11th.

Imperial Oil Stock Up 1.3 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.86 and its 200-day moving average is $48.04. The company has a market cap of $29.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.45.

Imperial Oil Company Profile

Imperial Oil ( NYSE:IMO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.52. Imperial Oil had a net margin of 10.08% and a return on equity of 24.23%. The firm had revenue of $13.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Imperial Oil Limited will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores for, and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2021, this segment had 386 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

