IMPACT Silver (CVE:IPT) Trading Up 7.1%

Shares of IMPACT Silver Corp. (CVE:IPT – Get Rating) were up 7.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.30 and last traded at C$0.30. Approximately 49,765 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 130,865 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.28.

IMPACT Silver Trading Up 7.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 10.02 and a current ratio of 10.76. The stock has a market capitalization of C$44.46 million and a P/E ratio of -150.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.40.

About IMPACT Silver

(Get Rating)

IMPACT Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and mineral processing activities in Mexico. The company produces silver, lead, zinc, gold, and copper deposits. It primarily owns interests in the Royal Mines of Zacualpan Silver-Gold District and the Capire Mineral District covering an area of approximately 211 square kilometers located in central Mexico.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for IMPACT Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMPACT Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.