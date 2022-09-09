Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR) Reaches New 12-Month High at $60.45

Immunocore Holdings plc (NASDAQ:IMCR – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $60.45 and last traded at $60.45, with a volume of 1033 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $57.44.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on IMCR. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Immunocore in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Immunocore in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Immunocore in a research note on Friday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of Immunocore in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Immunocore in a research note on Monday, August 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.00.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.76. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.44 and a beta of -0.04. The company has a quick ratio of 3.97, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Immunocore in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Immunocore in the first quarter worth $79,000. Pura Vida Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Immunocore in the second quarter worth $239,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Immunocore by 92.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 3,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Immunocore in the first quarter valued at $218,000. Institutional investors own 62.88% of the company’s stock.

Immunocore Holdings plc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The company offers KIMMTRAK for the treatment of patients with unresectable or metastatic uveal melanoma. Its other programs for oncology comprise IMC-C103C that is in Phase I/II dose escalation trial in patients with solid tumor cancers, including non-small-cell lung (NSCLC), gastric, head and neck, ovarian, and synovial sarcoma cancers; IMC-F106C, which is in a Phase I/II dose escalation trial in patients with multiple solid tumor cancers comprising NSCLC, small-cell lung, endometrial, ovarian, cutaneous melanoma, and breast cancers.

