IMI (OTCMKTS:IMIAY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $25.96

Shares of IMI plc (OTCMKTS:IMIAY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $25.96 and last traded at $25.96, with a volume of 35 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.96.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of IMI from GBX 1,750 ($21.15) to GBX 1,300 ($15.71) in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th.
IMI Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.71.
IMI Company Profile
IMI plc, a specialist engineering company, designs, manufactures, and services engineered products worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: IMI Precision Engineering, IMI Critical Engineering, and IMI Hydronic Engineering. The IMI Precision Engineering division develops motion and fluid control technologies for industrial automation, commercial vehicle, life sciences, energy, and rail applications.
