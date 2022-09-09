IMI (OTCMKTS:IMIAY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $25.96

Shares of IMI plc (OTCMKTS:IMIAY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $25.96 and last traded at $25.96, with a volume of 35 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.96.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of IMI from GBX 1,750 ($21.15) to GBX 1,300 ($15.71) in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th.

IMI Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.71.

IMI Cuts Dividend

IMI Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a $0.1811 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th.

(Get Rating)

IMI plc, a specialist engineering company, designs, manufactures, and services engineered products worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: IMI Precision Engineering, IMI Critical Engineering, and IMI Hydronic Engineering. The IMI Precision Engineering division develops motion and fluid control technologies for industrial automation, commercial vehicle, life sciences, energy, and rail applications.

Read More

