II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) Issues Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.77-$0.90 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.96. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.30 billion-$1.40 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.02 billion.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.38 and its 200 day moving average is $58.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 2.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.93, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.46. II-VI has a 1 year low of $40.80 and a 1 year high of $75.05.

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $887.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $858.96 million. II-VI had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 14.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that II-VI will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

IIVI has been the subject of several research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on shares of II-VI to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of II-VI from $75.00 to $58.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. TheStreet cut shares of II-VI from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Friday, July 1st. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of II-VI from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of II-VI from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $77.63.

In related news, CFO Mary Jane Raymond sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.97, for a total value of $103,940.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 184,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,580,981.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in II-VI stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,773 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in II-VI were worth $192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

II-VI Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets engineered materials, optoelectronic components, and devices worldwide. It operates through two segments, Compound Semiconductors and Photonic Solutions. The Compound Semiconductors segment provides optical and electro-optical components and materials used in high-power CO2 lasers, fiber-lasers, and direct diode lasers for materials processing applications; infrared optical components and high-precision optical assemblies for aerospace and defense, medical, and commercial laser imaging applications; semiconductor lasers and detectors for optical interconnects and sensing applications; engineered materials for thermoelectric, ceramics, and silicon carbide various applications; and compound semiconductor epitaxial wafers for applications in optical and wireless communication.

