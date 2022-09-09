IES (NASDAQ:IESC) Shares Down 2.3%

IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 2.3% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $28.23 and last traded at $28.60. 593 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 27,195 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.28.

IES Stock Up 2.1 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $613.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.36 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.09.

Insider Activity at IES

In other IES news, COO Matthew J. Simmes purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $32.50 per share, with a total value of $32,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 62,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,030,892.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 58.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

IES Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in IES by 209.0% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 655 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of IES during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of IES during the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in IES by 251.5% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,631 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,598 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Global Investments bought a new stake in IES during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $299,000. 86.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IES Holdings, Inc designs and installs integrated electrical and technology systems, and provides infrastructure products and services in the United States. Its Commercial & Industrial segment offers electrical and mechanical design, construction, and maintenance services for office buildings, manufacturing facilities, data centers, chemical plants, refineries, wind farms, solar facilities, municipal infrastructures, and health care facilities.

