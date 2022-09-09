IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on IDXX. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $415.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a neutral rating to a buy rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $530.00 to $435.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $500.00 to $420.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $700.00 to $582.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $603.00 to $573.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $483.57.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

IDEXX Laboratories Trading Up 2.9 %

NASDAQ IDXX opened at $364.95 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market cap of $30.38 billion, a PE ratio of 47.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $374.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $420.28. IDEXX Laboratories has a 52 week low of $318.50 and a 52 week high of $692.32.

Institutional Trading of IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 12.6% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 22,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,504,000 after purchasing an additional 2,560 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 2,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,369,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Tobam boosted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 65.2% during the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co. boosted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 144.2% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 1,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $846,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares during the period. Finally, Middleton & Co. Inc. MA boosted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Middleton & Co. Inc. MA now owns 865 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; LPD; and Other segments. It provides point-of-care veterinary diagnostic products, including instruments, consumables, and rapid assay test kits; veterinary reference laboratory diagnostic and consulting services; practice management and diagnostic imaging systems and services for veterinarians; and health monitoring, biological materials testing, and laboratory animal diagnostic instruments and services for biomedical research community.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.