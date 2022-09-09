IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) Price Target Raised to $22.00

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Oppenheimer to $22.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for IDEAYA Biosciences’ FY2024 earnings at ($2.82) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($2.20) EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on IDYA. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $26.00 to $18.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $26.60.

IDYA stock opened at $9.34 on Tuesday. IDEAYA Biosciences has a 52-week low of $8.14 and a 52-week high of $28.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $367.12 million, a P/E ratio of -5.46 and a beta of 1.51.

IDEAYA Biosciences ( NASDAQ:IDYA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.06). IDEAYA Biosciences had a negative net margin of 225.95% and a negative return on equity of 22.38%. Sell-side analysts predict that IDEAYA Biosciences will post -2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp grew its position in IDEAYA Biosciences by 10.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,870,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,929,000 after acquiring an additional 177,663 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,576,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,638,000 after buying an additional 62,134 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 37.3% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,350,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,923,000 after buying an additional 367,200 shares during the period. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 952,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,659,000 after buying an additional 71,476 shares during the period. Finally, DAFNA Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. DAFNA Capital Management LLC now owns 548,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,570,000 after buying an additional 58,500 shares during the period. 93.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc, a synthetic lethality-focused precision medicine oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics. The company's lead product candidates include IDE397, a methionine adenosyltransferase 2a inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with solid tumors having methylthioadenosine phosphorylase deletions; and IDE196, a protein kinase C inhibitor that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for genetically defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.

