Hysan Development (OTCMKTS:HYSNY) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $6.07

Hysan Development Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HYSNY – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.07 and traded as low as $5.59. Hysan Development shares last traded at $5.59, with a volume of 7,892 shares changing hands.

Hysan Development Trading Down 0.5 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.01.

Hysan Development Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 26th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a $0.0606 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a yield of 6.14%.

About Hysan Development

Hysan is a leading property investment, management and development company in Hong Kong, with a portfolio of more than 4 million square feet of high-quality office, retail and residential properties. Operating primarily in the city's prime retail/office district of Causeway Bay, we are focused on delighting our customers and providing investors with outstanding returns.

