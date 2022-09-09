Hut 8 Mining (TSE:HUT) Trading Up 7.7%

Hut 8 Mining Corp. (TSE:HUT – Get Rating) shot up 7.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$3.04 and last traded at C$2.94. 763,468 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 2,790,393 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.73.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HUT has been the topic of several research reports. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Hut 8 Mining from C$24.00 to C$6.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. DA Davidson lowered shares of Hut 8 Mining from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th.

Hut 8 Mining Stock Up 6.6 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$2.73 and a 200-day moving average price of C$4.10. The company has a current ratio of 10.61, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.78. The stock has a market cap of C$565.72 million and a PE ratio of -12.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

About Hut 8 Mining

In related news, Senior Officer Jason Alexander Zaluski sold 46,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.96, for a total transaction of C$91,488.69.

Hut 8 Mining Corp. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in North America. The company engages in industrial scale bitcoin mining operations. It also owns and operates 38 BlockBoxes in Drumheller, Alberta; and 51 BlockBoxes in Medicine Hat, Alberta. Hut 8 Mining Corp. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

