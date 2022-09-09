HUB24 Limited (ASX:HUB) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.13 Per Share

HUB24 Limited (ASX:HUB – Get Rating) declared a final dividend on Thursday, September 8th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.125 per share on Thursday, October 13th. This represents a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, September 11th. This is a positive change from HUB24’s previous final dividend of $0.06.

HUB24 Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.86.

Get HUB24 alerts:

Insider Activity at HUB24

In other HUB24 news, insider Anthony (Tony) McDonald purchased 2,770 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$18.05 ($12.62) per share, with a total value of A$49,998.50 ($34,963.99). In other news, insider Anthony (Tony) McDonald acquired 2,770 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$18.05 ($12.62) per share, with a total value of A$49,998.50 ($34,963.99). Also, insider Paul Rogan acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$17.89 ($12.51) per share, with a total value of A$89,450.00 ($62,552.45).

About HUB24

HUB24 Limited, a financial services company, provides wealth management superannuation investment platforms, technology, and data solutions in Australia. It operates through Platform and Tech Solutions segments. The company develops and operates HUB24, an investment and superannuation platform, which is a portfolio administration services for financial advisers, stockbrokers, accountants and their clients, and direct consumers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HUB24 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HUB24 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.