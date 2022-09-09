Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.78-$1.85 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88. The company issued revenue guidance of $12.20 billion-$12.80 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $12.45 billion.

Several research firms have commented on HRL. Stephens cut their target price on Hormel Foods to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Hormel Foods from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Hormel Foods to $44.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $48.67.

Shares of HRL stock traded down $0.35 on Thursday, reaching $46.84. The stock had a trading volume of 1,733,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,849,932. Hormel Foods has a 12 month low of $40.48 and a 12 month high of $55.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $48.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Hormel Foods ( NYSE:HRL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.01). Hormel Foods had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. Hormel Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Hormel Foods will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Christopher J. Policinski sold 2,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.27, for a total transaction of $97,629.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 85,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,944,702.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Hormel Foods by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,000 after buying an additional 1,273 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in Hormel Foods by 4.0% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 37,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,954,000 after acquiring an additional 1,468 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in Hormel Foods by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 37,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,946,000 after purchasing an additional 2,339 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in Hormel Foods by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 8,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,030,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,640,000 after purchasing an additional 8,636 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.95% of the company’s stock.

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

