Hooker Furnishings Co. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 (NASDAQ:HOFT)

Hooker Furnishings Co. (NASDAQ:HOFT – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 7th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 19th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 16th.

Hooker Furnishings has increased its dividend by an average of 9.1% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 6 years. Hooker Furnishings has a payout ratio of 43.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Hooker Furnishings Stock Performance

HOFT stock opened at $14.78 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.37. Hooker Furnishings has a fifty-two week low of $14.38 and a fifty-two week high of $30.36. The company has a market cap of $177.36 million, a P/E ratio of 32.85 and a beta of 0.88.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hooker Furnishings ( NASDAQ:HOFT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 9th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $147.31 million during the quarter. Hooker Furnishings had a return on equity of 2.06% and a net margin of 0.94%.

In other Hooker Furnishings news, Director Henry G. Williamson, Jr. acquired 4,225 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.70 per share, for a total transaction of $66,332.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 60,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $942,219.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hooker Furnishings

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in shares of Hooker Furnishings by 595.0% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Hooker Furnishings by 39.7% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 2,392 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hooker Furnishings during the second quarter valued at about $250,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Hooker Furnishings during the first quarter valued at about $263,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Hooker Furnishings by 28.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 27,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 5,942 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.51% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Hooker Furnishings from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday.

Hooker Furnishings Company Profile

Hooker Furnishings Corporation designs, manufactures, imports, and markets residential household, hospitality, and contract furniture. The company's Hooker Branded segment offers design categories, including home entertainment, home office, accent, dining, and bedroom furniture under the Hooker Furniture brand; and imported upholstered furniture under the Hooker Upholstery brand.

