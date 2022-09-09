Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM) Shares Sold by GoodHaven Capital Management LLC

GoodHaven Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 143,692 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,871 shares during the period. Hess Midstream comprises about 2.6% of GoodHaven Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. GoodHaven Capital Management LLC owned about 0.43% of Hess Midstream worth $4,311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in Hess Midstream by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,181,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,460,000 after buying an additional 142,719 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Hess Midstream by 2,108.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,987,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,619,000 after buying an additional 2,851,994 shares during the last quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hess Midstream by 124.4% during the 4th quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 2,362,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309,615 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hess Midstream by 59.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,306,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,102,000 after acquiring an additional 487,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Hess Midstream by 39.7% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,217,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,527,000 after purchasing an additional 346,006 shares during the period. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Hess Midstream from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Hess Midstream has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.80.

Hess Midstream Stock Performance

HESM traded up $0.07 on Friday, hitting $28.25. 3,906 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 322,902. Hess Midstream LP has a 12 month low of $23.35 and a 12 month high of $35.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.10 and its 200-day moving average is $30.35. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 1.67.

Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $313.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.09 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hess Midstream LP will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hess Midstream Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 4th were given a $0.556 dividend. This is a boost from Hess Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.87%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 3rd. Hess Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is 118.09%.

Hess Midstream Profile

(Get Rating)

Hess Midstream LP owns, develops, operates, and acquires midstream assets. The company operates through three segments: Gathering; Processing and Storage; and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment owns natural gas gathering and compression; crude oil gathering systems; and produced water gathering and disposal facilities.

Featured Stories

