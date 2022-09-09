Hershey Trust Co. Has $8.98 Million Holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Hershey Trust Co. decreased its position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,282 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,253 shares during the quarter. Airbnb comprises 0.1% of Hershey Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Hershey Trust Co.’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $8,980,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ABNB. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new stake in Airbnb during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. City State Bank bought a new stake in Airbnb during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Airbnb during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Airbnb during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Airbnb by 181.0% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 39.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ABNB traded up $4.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $122.97. 125,979 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,605,284. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.93 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $128.73. Airbnb, Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.71 and a twelve month high of $212.58.

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.15. Airbnb had a return on equity of 26.03% and a net margin of 16.91%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.11) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Airbnb news, insider Joseph Gebbia sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.28, for a total transaction of $25,070,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,438,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,837,047.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Airbnb news, insider Catherine C. Powell sold 5,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.48, for a total transaction of $558,476.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 114,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,606,541.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph Gebbia sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.28, for a total value of $25,070,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,438,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $344,837,047.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 827,700 shares of company stock valued at $88,666,140. 32.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ABNB has been the subject of several research reports. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Airbnb from $205.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Airbnb from $185.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Airbnb to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Airbnb from $175.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Airbnb from $195.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $159.15.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

