Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals (LON:HEMO) Shares Down 3.3%

Shares of Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals Plc (LON:HEMO – Get Rating) fell 3.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1.43 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.48 ($0.02). 1,964,576 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 5,164,515 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.53 ($0.02).

Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 19.41, a current ratio of 20.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of £14.48 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.03.

About Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals

Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals Plc, a preclinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies and treatments for blood diseases. It is involved in developing products for bone marrow/hematopoietic stem cell (BM/HSC) transplant market, including CDX bi-specific antibody targeting relapsed/refractory acute myeloid leukaemia (R/R AML), subset of acute lymphoblastic leukaemia, and myelodysplastic syndrome conditioning bone marrow transplants to substitute traditional chemotherapy and/or radiation; HEMO-CAR-T therapy, a chimeric antigen receptor T-cells to identify and destroy human AML-derived cells in vitro and in vivo; and Human Postnatal Hematopoietic Endothelial Cells, a stem cell therapy product for BM/HSC transplants.

