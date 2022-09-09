Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) Shares Gap Up to $4.16

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $4.16, but opened at $4.33. Helix Energy Solutions Group shares last traded at $4.30, with a volume of 7,854 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on HLX shares. Evercore ISI raised Helix Energy Solutions Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Capital One Financial lifted their target price on Helix Energy Solutions Group to $6.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Helix Energy Solutions Group from $6.50 to $7.50 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Helix Energy Solutions Group from $6.50 to $7.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.25.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Stock Up 2.9 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Institutional Trading of Helix Energy Solutions Group

Helix Energy Solutions Group ( NYSE:HLX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.02. Helix Energy Solutions Group had a negative return on equity of 7.24% and a negative net margin of 17.62%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.09) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HLX. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 1.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,420,826 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $116,732,000 after acquiring an additional 345,052 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 4.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,199,356 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $63,094,000 after acquiring an additional 579,466 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 6.4% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,877,907 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $24,422,000 after acquiring an additional 472,058 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 5.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,729,351 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,947,000 after buying an additional 408,843 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 12.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,200,373 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,418,000 after buying an additional 794,783 shares during the period. 91.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Helix Energy Solutions Group

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry primarily in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through three segments: Well Intervention, Robotics, and Production Facilities.

