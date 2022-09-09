Head to Head Survey: Spire Global (SPIR) vs. Its Rivals

Spire Global (NYSE:SPIR – Get Rating) is one of 42 public companies in the “Communication services, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Spire Global to related companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

25.3% of Spire Global shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.7% of shares of all “Communication services, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by institutional investors. 5.7% of Spire Global shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 21.2% of shares of all “Communication services, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Spire Global and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Spire Global 1 1 1 0 2.00 Spire Global Competitors 143 454 617 19 2.42

Profitability

Spire Global presently has a consensus price target of 5.35, indicating a potential upside of 261.49%. As a group, “Communication services, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 61.47%. Given Spire Global’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Spire Global is more favorable than its competitors.

This table compares Spire Global and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Spire Global -50.58% 4.90% 2.54% Spire Global Competitors -70.13% -62.46% -11.70%

Volatility & Risk

Spire Global has a beta of 0.7, suggesting that its stock price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Spire Global’s competitors have a beta of 1.30, suggesting that their average stock price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Spire Global and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Spire Global $43.38 million -$19.31 million -2.79 Spire Global Competitors $3.21 billion -$802.12 million -2.82

Spire Global’s competitors have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Spire Global. Spire Global is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Spire Global competitors beat Spire Global on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

About Spire Global

Spire Global, Inc. develops a hardware and intelligent analytics platform that tracks the oceans, skies, and weather. It serves maritime, weather, aviation, space services, earth intelligence, and federal industries. Spire Global, Inc. has a strategic partnership with TAC Index Limited. Spire Global, Inc. was formerly known as Nanosatisfi, Inc. and changed its name to Spire Global, Inc. in July 2014. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is based in San Francisco, California with additional offices in Boulder, Colorado; Washington, D.C.; Glasgow, United Kingdom; Luxembourg; and Singapore.

