Head-To-Head Survey: PAVmed (NASDAQ:PAVM) & Asensus Surgical (NYSE:ASXC)

PAVmed (NASDAQ:PAVM – Get Rating) and Asensus Surgical (NYSE:ASXC – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, earnings and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for PAVmed and Asensus Surgical, as provided by MarketBeat.

Get PAVmed alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PAVmed 0 0 2 0 3.00 Asensus Surgical 0 0 1 0 3.00

PAVmed currently has a consensus target price of $5.67, suggesting a potential upside of 368.32%. Asensus Surgical has a consensus target price of $3.00, suggesting a potential upside of 421.29%. Given Asensus Surgical’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Asensus Surgical is more favorable than PAVmed.

Risk and Volatility

Profitability

PAVmed has a beta of 0.45, suggesting that its stock price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Asensus Surgical has a beta of 1.48, suggesting that its stock price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares PAVmed and Asensus Surgical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PAVmed N/A -97.15% -69.07% Asensus Surgical -994.75% -40.38% -36.51%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

13.4% of PAVmed shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.2% of Asensus Surgical shares are held by institutional investors. 14.1% of PAVmed shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.5% of Asensus Surgical shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares PAVmed and Asensus Surgical’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PAVmed $500,000.00 220.22 -$50.35 million ($0.84) -1.44 Asensus Surgical $8.23 million 16.55 -$62.46 million ($0.30) -1.92

PAVmed has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Asensus Surgical. Asensus Surgical is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than PAVmed, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

About PAVmed

(Get Rating)

PAVmed Inc. operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company's lead products include CarpX, a percutaneous device to treat carpal tunnel syndrome; and EsoCheck, an esophageal cell collection device for the early detection of adenocarcinoma of the esophagus and Barrett's Esophagus (BE); and EsoGuard, a bisulfite-converted next-generation sequencing DNA assay. Its product pipeline also comprises EsoCure, an esophageal ablation device to treat dysplastic BE; PortIO, an implantable intraosseous vascular access device; NextFlo, a disposable infusion platform technology; Veris cancer healthcare platform and implantable intelligent vascular port combining remote monitoring and data analytics; NextVent single-use ventilators; FlexMO medical circulatory support cannulas; Veris cardiac monitors; DisappEAR resorbable pediatric ear tubes; Solys noninvasive glucose monitoring. The company was formerly known as PAXmed Inc. and changed its name to PAVmed Inc. in April 2015. PAVmed Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Asensus Surgical

(Get Rating)

Asensus Surgical, Inc., a medical device company, engages in the research, development, and sale of medical device robotics to enhance minimally invasive surgery (MIS) in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It digitizes the interface between the surgeon and the patient to pioneer a new era of Performance-Guided surgery by unlocking clinical intelligence for surgeons to enable consistently superior outcomes and a new standard of surgery. The company's products include Senhance Surgical system, a multi-port robotic surgery system that allows up to four arms to control robotic instruments and a camera for laparoscopic procedures. Its products also comprise instruments and other products, including 3mm diameter instruments, 3mm and 5mm hooks, and articulating instruments; and Senhance ultrasonic system, an advanced energy device to deliver controlled energy to ligate and divide tissue. The company was formerly known as TransEnterix, Inc. and changed its name to Asensus Surgical, Inc. in February 2021. Asensus Surgical, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.

Receive News & Ratings for PAVmed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PAVmed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.