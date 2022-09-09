Head to Head Contrast: Solo Brands (NYSE:DTC) versus Alliance Sports Group (OTCMKTS:BOLL)

Solo Brands (NYSE:DTC – Get Rating) and Alliance Sports Group (OTCMKTS:BOLL – Get Rating) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, valuation and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Solo Brands and Alliance Sports Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Solo Brands -0.47% 16.59% 10.26% Alliance Sports Group N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Solo Brands and Alliance Sports Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Solo Brands $403.72 million 1.05 $10.69 million ($0.05) -89.40 Alliance Sports Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

Solo Brands has higher revenue and earnings than Alliance Sports Group.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Solo Brands and Alliance Sports Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Solo Brands 0 0 7 0 3.00 Alliance Sports Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Solo Brands currently has a consensus price target of $22.17, indicating a potential upside of 395.90%. Given Solo Brands’ higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Solo Brands is more favorable than Alliance Sports Group.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

80.0% of Solo Brands shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.3% of Solo Brands shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 60.6% of Alliance Sports Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Solo Brands beats Alliance Sports Group on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Solo Brands

Solo Brands, Inc. operates a direct-to-consumer platform that offers outdoor lifestyle branded products in the United States. The company provides camp stoves under the Solo Stove Lite brand name; fire pits under the Solo Stove brand name; grills, cook tops, and tools; kayaks under the Oru brand name; paddle boards under the ISLE brand name; and storage solutions for fire pits, firewood, and other accessories. It also offers swim trunks, casual shorts, sport products, polos, shirts, and lounge products under the Chubbies brand name; consumables, such as color packs, starters, natural charcoal, and firewood products; and accessories comprising shelters, shields, roasting sticks, tools, paddles, and pumps under the Solo Stove, Oru, and ISLE brands. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Grapevine, Texas.

About Alliance Sports Group

Alliance Sports Group, L.P., through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes sports and outdoor products to customers worldwide. The company provides flashlights, fitness products, multi-tools, and outdoor gear products to independent retail stores, as well as retail chains. It offers its products under the NEBO, Quarrow Fishing Products, iPROTEC Firearm Lighting, WEATHERRITE Outdoor, Bollinger Fitness, Solaire Trimwear, and True Utility. Alliance Sports Group, L.P. is based in Grand Prairie, Texas.

