Head to Head Contrast: Excellon Resources (NYSE:EXN) versus New Found Gold (NYSE:NFGC)

Excellon Resources (NYSE:EXN – Get Rating) and New Found Gold (NYSE:NFGC – Get Rating) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, risk and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Excellon Resources and New Found Gold’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Excellon Resources $37.96 million 0.39 -$57.77 million ($1.78) -0.23 New Found Gold N/A N/A -$40.41 million -0.48 -7.35

New Found Gold has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Excellon Resources. New Found Gold is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Excellon Resources, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Excellon Resources 0 0 1 0 3.00 New Found Gold 0 0 1 0 3.00

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Excellon Resources and New Found Gold, as provided by MarketBeat.

New Found Gold has a consensus price target of 10.00, indicating a potential upside of 183.29%. Given New Found Gold’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe New Found Gold is more favorable than Excellon Resources.

Profitability

This table compares Excellon Resources and New Found Gold’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Excellon Resources -169.13% -99.92% -33.75% New Found Gold N/A -80.17% -66.34%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

4.1% of Excellon Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 22.2% of New Found Gold shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

New Found Gold beats Excellon Resources on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Excellon Resources

Excellon Resources Inc., a silver mining and exploration company, acquires, explores, develops, and exploits mineral properties in Mexico and Canada. The company primarily explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Platosa property covering an area of approximately 11,000 hectares located in Durango State, Mexico; the Evolución property that covers an area of 45,000 hectares situated in the states of Durango and Zacatecas, Mexico; and the Silver City Project totaling an area of 164 square kilometers in Saxony, Germany. It also holds 100% interests in the Kilgore Project that covers an area of 6,788 located in Clark County, Southeastern Idaho; and the Oakley Project covering an area of 2,833 hectares in Oakley, Idaho. The company was incorporated in 1987 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

About New Found Gold

New Found Gold Corp., a mineral exploration company, engages in the identification, acquisition, and exploration of mineral properties in the Provinces of Newfoundland and Labrador, and Ontario. The company primarily explores for gold deposit. It holds 100% interests in the Queensway project that includes 86 mineral licenses and 6,041 claims covering an area of 151,030 hectares of land located near Gander, Newfoundland; and the Lucky Strike project comprising 11,684 hectares located in Kirkland Lake, Ontario. The company was formerly known as Palisade Resources Corp. and changed its name to New Found Gold Corp. in June 2017. New Found Gold Corp. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

